Liam Sercombe will leave Bristol Rovers at the end of his contract this summer according to a report from the Bristol Post.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who was born in Bristol, signed for the Pirates back in 2017. He had been at Exeter City for eight years before moving onto Oxford United in 2015. His time at the Kassam Stadium though did not work out as he would end up being frozen out of the first team due to disciplinary issues. This was why he left them and signed for Bristol Rovers three years ago.

But while Sercombe has been a fan favourite during his time back in the West Country, it does appear that he will be departing at the end of his contract. Talks have been going on for a while with the club making their initial approach about a new contract before the Coronavirus lockdown started. Sercombe had been asking for improved terms as is standard and it appears this is why Bristol Rovers will be letting him go.

While an improved deal may have been possible before the Coronavirus pandemic, the fact it will close stadiums for months means teams like Bristol Rovers will be lacking their main source of revenue. This means a lot of teams will be cutting their budgets this summer and even though Sercombe would have been a good player to keep, it appears he will be a victim of this.

However, because Sercombe has been a solid player at this level, it shouldn’t be too difficult for him to find a new club.

