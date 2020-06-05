Southend United’s Emmanuel Osadebe has told The Echo that he would like to stay at the club but doesn’t know if he’ll be able to.

The 23-year-old midfielder came through the Dundalk and Tottenham Hotspur youth systems but ended up making his debut at Gillingham. He would also play for Cambridge United and Newport County on loan. Osadebe was at Macclesfield Town but he was released in January 2020 due to their declining financial situation.

Shortly after it seemed like he landed on his feet as he signed for Southend the following month. However, it ended up being out of the frying pan and into the fire. Because of a transfer embargo that was placed on the club, Osadebe has not been allowed to register as a Southend player. This means that technically, he is a free agent. Despite that, he hopes that he will be able to stay at Southend, though he admits that he doesn’t know what the future holds just yet.

Osadebe said: “The honest truth is I probably know as much as you do right now,”

“Right now I’m a free agent again because the contract hasn’t been registered.

“I could sign for anyone but I think Southend still want me but it’s just about finding out if the embargo has been cleared and what will happen next.

“But I’d 100 per cent still like to sign for Southend.

“Southend are still the ideal team for me.

“It’s close to home, I know the manager, I’m good friends with some of the players and I like the set up.

“I still think it would be a good move for me and would help me kick on.”

