Several clubs in League Two have already announced their retained and released lists ahead of next season. Here are five strikers that clubs could sign on a free as their contract expires on the 30th June.

Shay McCartan – McCartan joined Bradford City in 2017 from Accrington Stanley for a fee of around £200,000. In his first season at Valley Parade, he scored four goals in 24 games. The following season the Bantams loaned him out to Lincoln City. He was a vital member of The Imps squad, featuring 38 times and scoring seven goals as he helped them to promotion. He hasn’t quite been able to replicate that form this season back at Bradford. McCartan found the net four times in 21 appearances. The Northern Irishman hasn’t perhaps found the net as often as he would like but would certainly be a handy player to have for most League Two sides.

Jordan Cook – The 30 year has been a bit of an EFL journeyman. He has spent two seasons at Grimsby Town, accumulating 38 appearances. Cook has found the net six times during his stay with The Mariners. Cook may not be the prolific striker every fan wants at their club but he had a wealth of experience behind him. He will feel he is still capable of playing at League Two level.

Ruel Sotiriou – It is important to mention that the Cypriot has been offered a new contract to stay with Orient. Sotiriou has come through Orient’s youth system and has spent the last couple of years at non-league sides out on loan. However, this season he did break into the first team this year and certainly impressed. In 10 appearances in the league, Sotiriou found the net on five occasions. In a brief loan spell at non-league Dover Atheltic, he found the net twice in two games. Given his age, Orient would be due compensation if the 19-year-old opted not to sign a new deal.

Mark Cullen – Cullen is another player that has been offered a new contract by his current club, Port Vale. Cullen has featured 18 times this season for Vale and scored five times. At 28, Cullen is in the prime of his career and will be a great acquisition for clubs looking to bring in a striker who has a wealth of experience in the EFL. Cullen enjoyed successful spells with Luton Town and Black FC where he scored 42 goals in 160 appearances with the two clubs.

Nicky Maynard – Maynard was quite the coup when he signed for Mansfield Town at the beginning of the season. He joined Cardiff City for £2.8 million back in 2012 and at 33 years old, he still knows where the net is. He scored 20 goals for Bury in the 2018/19 season and continued that form this campaign. Maynard was on 14 goals before the season was ended in early March, well on his way to reaching the 20 goal mark again. It is very likely that some League One clubs will be interested in signing Maynard, who has been offered a contract extension by The Stags. It certainly wouldn’t be a surprise if his former Bury boss, Ryan Lowe tries to lure him to Plymouth following their promotion to League One this season.