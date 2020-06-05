Sheffield Wednesday’s Joey Pelupessy has told The Star that he is delighted to sign a one-year contract extension with the club.

In what has become a controversial move among the Sheffield Wednesday fanbase, it was confirmed that Pelupessy has signed a new one-year contract extension earlier in the week. The Dutchman signed for the Owls in January from Heracles Almelo but he has struggled to make an impact during his time at Hillsborough. This is why with his contract set to expire this summer, many fans called for him to be released this summer.

But while the fans may not be too happy that Pelupessy is staying, the man himself is delighted he will be staying in South Yorkshire for another year. He has stated he has enjoyed his time at the club and also took the time to praise the fans who show up to away games in such big numbers.

Pelupessy said: “I’m really happy of course, I’m happy at this club, so to stay here – especially in these times with Coronavirus – it makes you really happy.

“I’ve had a really nice time here, it’s the first time I’ve played in a different country. The time has gone really quick, I’ve enjoyed it at a higher level in a different country against a lot of nice teams we’re playing against, while playing for a big club like Sheffield Wednesday. That’s amazing.

“It’s a massive club. Of course I knew about Sheffield Wednesday, but I didn’t know that the club was as big as it is. You find it out at the stadium, and it’s amazing. A lot of fans are coming all the time, and especially at away games.

“That surprised me, because in Holland we’re happy if like 500 people are coming to an away game. Here there are 4,000 or 5,000, and if it’s not as many then it’s still 2,0000 – which is still a lot. I’m used to it now, but if I think back it’s unbelievable how big it is, and that gives me a nice feeling. That’s what you want as a player, I’ve really enjoyed that.”

