Stoke City head coach Michael O’Neill has told the club website that James McClean and Ryan Shawcross both look great ahead of the season restart.

Back when the season was still playing, both McClean and Shawcross had been ruled out with injury. McClean was set to be out for a while because of a medial ligament knee injury though Shawcross was expected to return soon following a problem with his calf. However, that return was scrapped when the Sky Bet Championship season was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Both players are now back in training ahead of the season restart which is stated to be on June 20th. And O’Neill has now revealed that both McClean and Shawcross are fit and ready to get playing again when Stoke get back to action. He has even gone so far to say that Shawcross has never looked better since he’s been at the club.

O’Neill said: “James, as we know, does a lot of fitness work and is very focused on that, and he’s come back in fantastic shape, as he always is.

“I’ve not seen too many footballers with the running capacity of James during my time in the game. Some of the times he’s doing are off the scale to be honest.

“Ryan looks great too. For me it’s the best I’ve seen him in the time that I’ve been at the Club so it’s a huge boost, both in terms how he looks physically in terms of his body and also how he’s running and moving.

“The first week back was probably the toughest week he’s had in a while really because in the four months I’ve been at the Club, Ryan’s only been fit for two or three games, so it’s been really frustrating for him, but I think the break has definitely helped him. He seems to be freer in terms of how he’s running and he’s got more confidence probably in his body.

“We still obviously have to manage him carefully, as we do with all the players at that stage of their career because we don’t want them to break down unnecessarily, but he looks fantastic.”

