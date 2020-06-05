If everything goes to plan, the Sky Bet Championship will have games again on the 20th June.

But when the football restarts, it will lack one of the big things which make football football. The fans.

There has been a lot of debate on this issue. A lot of people have admitted they won’t be able to watch without the fan noise especially after they trialed watching the Bundesliga. Some think what’s the point of it all if you can’t go to watch it in person. They are fair points.

But no matter what you think, it’s going to happen. And one of the teams that will be playing with no fans are Sheffield Wednesday. Being stuck in mid-table after a dreadful start to 2020, they aren’t likely to benefit or lose out from the restart. But a good end to the season would secure Monk’s place at the club.

And I think that a good end to the season beckons precisely because the fans won’t be there.

Don’t get me wrong, when Wednesday fans are happy and positive about the team, there is no better fanbase. They are loud, they are enthusiastic and Hillsborough rocks. Just look at the 40,000+ plus who went down to Wembley in 2016. Yes, Wednesday lost that match but their fans were incredible throughout.

But if Wednesday are playing poorly and the mood is bad, there is no worse place to play. The fans truly expect and if you are playing below expectations, don’t expect encouragement from the crowd. They will jump down your throat and if you haven’t been able to establish a good reputation for yourself, a stretch of bad form will get you derided for weeks on end. Morgan Fox has been playing well this season but the memories of his poor start linger, and he has often got a lot of stick because of it.

It can be horrendous and it occasionally gets mentioned. Previous head coach Carlos Carvalhal tends to be very positive about his time at Wednesday but in a recent interview he mentioned he was frustrated at how the fans didn’t back when the team struggled during his third season. And you know, some Wednesday fans have been known to take things way too far in the stands.

This does have a knock-on effect. There’s a long list of players who have come to Wednesday and despite being great, freeze up when playing at Hillsborough. They then leave and suddenly they are a star player elsewhere. Darren Potter comes to mind here. Labelled the crab at Wednesday, he was often criticised as the epitome of not being bothered during his few years at the club. Yet when he went to MK Dons, he became one of the best players in the league. Even though Sheffield Wednesday were promoted that year, Potter beat all of their players to the Sky Bet League One Team of the Year. Obviously he had the talent, but it never happened for him at Wednesday.

I think the immense size and expectation of the fans at Hillsborough weighs strongly on the shoulders of Wednesday players. And it’s worse when the fans are in a bad mood. A misplaced pass, a poor shot, losing your marker, all of this can lead to the fans deciding you’re done for the day and telling you that you are not fit to wear the shirt. If you know that’s going to happen, your confidence is going to drop and you won’t be as good on the pitch.

So maybe without the risk of that Wednesday fans will be more confident playing at Hillsborough. They won’t freeze up as much and they’ll be more willing to take risks. Also, no Kop Band so that’s something.

Will Sheffield Wednesday fans play well without fans?