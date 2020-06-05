If you are a Charlton Athletic fan, wherever you look at the moment it seems to be turmoil and negativity linked to the club. You’ve got the East Street Investment takeover turning brackish and now there’s the Lyle Taylor business to boot. If that’s not enough to curdle the milk whilst it is still in the cow, Massimo Cellino is said lurking ready to jump in.

Addicks fans must have been relieved when the shadow of Roland Duchatelet was replaced by East Street Investments and Tahnoon Nimer took over at the London club. However, a very public spat between Nimer and his installed chairman, Matt Southall, played out over Twitter and Instagram and has soured things somewhat.

Then you have the Lyle Taylor business. Leading scorer Taylor, wanting to protect himself for his next big move, has refused to play when the Championship season restarts again June 20. To all intents and purposes, the Monserratean striker has kicked his last ball in Charlton colours.

The less said about Cellino jumping in, the better.

However, despite all that negativity, there are Charlton fans who are saying that fellow supporters should focus on what they have in front of them, not what is behind. The Addicks have nine games left to salvage their season and battle for Championship survival. That’s the new important; that’s the new positive.

That’s what this Charlton fan thinks with her retweet of Charlton players training that was put out this morning:

Whilst her retweet hasn’t garnered a response, she makes a very valid point – the focus needs to be elsewhere other than the negativity around the likes of Lyle Taylor.

Some of the comments stemming from the club’s official tweet (below) back up her point:

Here are some of the responses of the fans to Charlton’s tweet of photographs from training. These comments mirror that from Amy asking that fans look for new positives.

Jonny Williams with a smile on his face, always. Love having him and his positivity at the club, not to mention his skills! Long may it continue! — Ed Martin (@ehjmartin) June 5, 2020

Good to see Johnny Williams back in training & hope he will be fit when we go again – always has a smile on his face & we have missed his creativity. Up the Addicks ⚽️🟥🟥🐦❤️ — Mark Davis (@MarkDav39336486) June 5, 2020

This is what #cafc fans should be focusing on, forget Lyle now, his heart wasn’t in it, these boys will get us out of danger! — Matthew Graham (@MatthewGraham93) June 5, 2020

Lets get it done boys!! — Daveboy_cafcnew (@cafcnew) June 5, 2020

The nine games that Charlton have left in this season are going to shape their immediate future. They don’t need darkness; they need a new focus, a new positivity.

