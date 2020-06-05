Sheffield Wednesday fans have been debating about whether they should re-sign Chris Brunt this summer.

It’s a tale as old as time. A fan favourite player from the past becomes available and the fans clamour for him to return. It makes sense on paper if a player has done well for them in the past that they would do well again. This is despite a lot of evidence that the return is never as good as the original and is often a disappointment.

That is what is happening with Sheffield Wednesday fans and Chris Brunt right now. Brunt will always be best known for his 13 years playing for West Brom. He made well over 300 appearances for them, was their club captain and was a top player for the Baggies when they had their long spell in the Premier League. But now that he is 35-years-old and his appearances in the West Brom first team have been dwindling in recent years, both the club and player agreed it would be best if he departed at the end of his contract this summer.

Before West Brom though, Wednesday was where Brunt made his name. He joined them after coming through the Middlesbrough youth system and would have a very productive four years at Hillsborough. He was part of the Owls side that were promoted in 2005 and scored some stunning goals for them which are still remembered to this day.

This is why a few fans think that Brunt should come back Wednesday soon.

But it appears that the main opinion is that Brunt shouldn’t come back because of his age.

