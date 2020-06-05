Sheffield Wednesday head coach Garry Monk has told the club website that he is still unsure on what fitness will be like when football returns later this month.

Training ahead of Project Restart has been ramped up in recent days. During the lockdown, players were forced to stay at home and following training regiments set by their coaches. Last week, players returned to training grounds but were forced to do so under phased groups and a whole set of other strict rules to make sure social distancing is complied with.

Things are slowly becoming more normal as contact training has now been resumed. But even with contact training getting going again and the expectation some friendlies are going to happen, Monk is still unsure what match fitness is going to be like. He has said that success in the extended season is all going to depend on who can get to full match fitness first.

Monk said: “It will definitely be survival of the fittest for sure,”

“We won’t really know until they play the games – we have got a good gauge on the players, fitness-wise, in training and all that side of it.

“But you go back to a normal situation – when you do a six-week pre-season, even when you get to those first games, it always takes players four/five games to get to that full match sharpness.

“We haven’t got that luxury. With all managers, you will debate squad sizes, who is fit enough and who you think, who can cope with the amount of games in a short space.

“You will think about having to rotate, a lot, because we could be playing every three days, so combined with a lack or preparation, you think am I going to have to rotate large portions of the team for each and every game.

“We may have to do that to keep freshness and energy – the key is to have that energy.”

Are you looking forward to football being back?