According to a report from Turkish news outlet Takvim, Fenerbahce have made an offer of €1.5 million to try and sign Queens Park Rangers’ star winger Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation ahead of the summer window. A host of sides have been linked with the winger, including West Brom and Leeds United.

Belgian side Club Brugge were reported to have made a £3 million bid for the R’s star last month (West London Sport). Given the fact that QPR turned down that offer, news of Fenerbahce’s rumoured €1.5 million bid may come as a surprise.

Takvim has claimed that Fenerbahce have offered only €1.5 million to try and tempt QPR into selling Osayi-Samuel this summer. The Turkish Super Lig side are said to be in the market for a new winger this summer and the Queens Park Rangers star is apparently one of their targets.

Osayi-Samuel has played in 32 games across all competitions for the R’s over the course of this season, scoring six goals and laying on eight assists in the process. Alongside Eberechi Eze, he has become one of QPR’s most creative forces, proving to be a troublemaker for Championship defences.

He has come on leaps and bounds under Mark Warburton and the club will be hoping to fend off interest and tie him down to a new deal sooner rather than later.

It will be interesting to see if anything comes of Fenerbahce’s claimed bid for Osayi-Samuel. QPR are likely to demand a much higher asking price if they are to let one of their prized assets leave the club this summer.