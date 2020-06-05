According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, former Coventry City and Wigan Athletic loan man Bright Enobakhare is wanted by Turkish side Besiktas and Greek outfit AEK Athens.

Wolves confirmed on their official club website last month that forward Bright Enobakhare had left the club by mutual consent. The former Coventry City and Wigan Athletic loanee had his time with the Premier League side brought to an end and now, he will be on the lookout for a new club as a free agent.

Now, it has been reported that the former Football League loanee is attracting interest from Europe. Enobakhare is said to be on the radars of Turkish side Besiktas and Greek outfit AEK Athens.

Last summer, Coventry were linked with a move for their former loan favourite. The Shropshire Star reported last year that after a successful loan stint with the Sky Blues, the club held interest in completing a permanent move for the forward. However, a transfer failed to materialise. Birmingham City were also said keen on Enobakhare last summer, as per a report from Birmingham Live.

The 22-year-old forward played 49 times for the Wolves senior team since making his breakthrough into senior football, scoring three goals and laying on one assist in the process. He emerged into the side in 2016 having made his debut in the 15/16 campaign, scoring his first goal on his debut against Barnet.

The vast majority of his playing time has been in the football league, spending time on loan with Coventry City and Wigan Athletic. With the Sky Blues, Enobakhare netted six goals in 18 appearances, but he only played three times for Wigan Athletic.

Enobakhare has previously impressed in League One and has gathered a fair amount of experience in the Championship. Would you like to see your club sign Enobakhare on a free transfer this summer? Have your say in the poll below.

Would you like to see your club sign Bright Enobakhare this summer?