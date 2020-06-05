According to Berkshire Live journalist Jonathan Low, Reading are keen to sell winger Mo Barrow this summer, but their £2 million asking price is proving to be a “stumbling block”.

Reading forward Mo Barrow was sent out on loan last summer, joining Turkish Super Lig side Denizlispor until the end of the season. Barrow had been deemed surplus to requirements and was allowed to leave on a temporary basis to secure more first-team game time.

Now, with Barrow highly unlikely to return to the Royals side, an update has been provided on his situation. Berkshire Live journalist Jonathan Low has reported on Twitter that Reading have set a £2m asking price for the forward, which is proving to be a “stumbling block” to his departure.

A club in Asia is said to have made an offer of £500,000 to try and sign Barrow earlier this year. However, the bid is some £1.5m south of what Reading are hoping to receive for Barrow this summer.

Barrow has been on the books at Reading since 2017, when he signed from Swansea City. In his time with the club, the Gambian international has played in 82 games across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and laying on 12 assists in the process. In his time on loan in Turkey with Denizlispor, the 27-year-old has played 24 times, netting three goals and providing two assists in the process.

Barrow – formerly of Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest – will be hoping that a club can match the £2m price tag Reading have set to allow him to make a move away from the Madejski Stadium and start afresh at a new club.