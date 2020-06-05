Speaking to Sky Sports, Blackburn Rovers striker Danny Graham has said that he and everyone is in “a bit of limbo” regarding their contract situations.

The COVID-19 pandemic and suspension of the football season has seen plenty of footballers’ futures thrown into uncertainty. Among those is Blackburn Rovers striker Danny Graham.

Graham, 34, is out of contract at the end of the season. He has been with Blackburn Rovers since 2016 and with his deal running out this summer, his future is one of the many to have been cast into uncertainty.

Now, Graham has opened up on the contract “limbo” he and so many other players are experiencing at the moment. Speaking to Sky Sports News, he has said that if he was offered a new deal he would “100%” sign it but added that if he does not receive a fresh contract, he will accept it and move onto the next adventure. He said:

“It’s strange obviously going into your last year, there’s probably going to be talks coming up to find out if you’re getting a new deal or if it’s time to move on.

“But with what’s going on at the minute everyone’s in a bit of limbo really to be honest and there’s talk of your contract getting extended month-to-month or whatever the case may be to get the season done.



“But I’m sure it’ll work out in whatever way it does. If I get a new contract at the club, would I sign it? 100%. If I don’t, I’ve had a great four-and-a-half years there and it’ll be time to move on and start a new adventure, but we’ll wait and see what happens and we’ll cross that bridge when it comes to it.”



Graham is a vastly experienced striker and has proved to be an important acquisition since his arrival. The former Sunderland man has netted 56 goals and laid on 23 assists in his 183 appearances for the club. He has played more of a bit-part role for Tony Mowbray’s side this season, with 19 of his 30 Championship appearances coming off the bench.

Would you like to see Graham sign a new deal with Blackburn this summer?

Would you offer Danny Graham a new contract with Blackburn Rovers?