Like all football clubs, Leeds United have been locked out of football since March when the COVID-19 pandemic closed everything down. Like some clubs, they reported a case of COVID-19 during the latest round of testing with the positive result coming to light last night. Pundit Noel Whelan said that the club must address this issue – something that he expects that the Whites will do.

This week is the second one back in training for the Whites and saw a jump up from small-group training to sessions involving closer contact. It is also a week where the first positive test for the COIVD-19 strain of coronavirus has been found amongst the players and staff at Elland Road.

This was something which percolated through as news last night from the Daily Mail’s David Coverdale:

Twitter: Exclusive: At least one individual from #lufc has tested positive for coronavirus in latest round of Championship t… https://t.co/WXco7OVwqk (@dpcoverdale)

It is news that has certainly gotten Leeds United fans chattering on social media such as Facebook and Twitter. Fans will rightly be worried and talk will obviously bounce around. It is this which prompts Noel Whelan’s responses in talking to Football Insider.

Whelan thinks that the club must act on this, something that he relays here: “I think the club need to have a little think about it, about the statement they’re going to put out. Obviously you can’t leave it too long, people would like to know and generally two to three days after, even in the Premier League, these players’ names have been disclosed.”

He then continues by saying that he thinks that this will happen very quickly adding: “I wouldn’t expect anything different coming out of Leeds, they’ve handled everything very well so far so I would expect something from the club between now and Sunday or Monday with the player or staff member’s names come out to let everybody know who it is and that they’re doing everything necessary to quarantine and keep everyone else safe.”

As it stands at the moment, Leeds United are keeping a dignified silence over matters and nothing has been disclosed as of yet.

