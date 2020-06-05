Former Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino is examining the possibility of taking over an English Championship side, as per a report by Italian news outlet Tuttomercato.

Second tier trio Reading, Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic have been mentioned in the report.

Cellino is currently the owner of Serie A side Brescia, who gained promotion to the top flight last year. However, he apparently wants to sell them.

The Italian is the controversial former owner of Leeds United. He took over the Whites in January 2014 and seemingly chopped and changed their managers every few months during his reign at Elland Road.

Cellino’s time in Yorkshire was filled with all sorts of drama and it would be a surprise to see him return to the Football League. He left Leeds in May 2017 much to the delight and moreover relief of their fans, when Andrea Radrizzani bought all shares in the club.

Prior to his move to England six years ago, Cellino had previously been the owner of Cagliari for 22 years.

Reading are currently owned by Chinese businessman and investor Dai Yongge, who also owns Beijing Renhe. He took over at the Madejski Stadium in May 2017.

Charlton are looking for new owners as their issues behind the scenes continue to carry on, whilst Birmingham are another club mentioned in Tuttomercato’s article.

Cellino’s potential pursuit of buying another side in England is a story to keep an eye over this summer. Based on his previous spell at Leeds, surely he won’t be coming back to the Championship, would he?



