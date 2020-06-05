Speaking on Twitter, Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has moved to confirm that Leeds United held a “short chat” with the club over their interest in young striker Ricky-Jade Jones.

Transfer speculation surrounding Peterborough United starlet Ricky-Jade Jones emerged once again earlier this week. Sky Sports News reported that Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool are among the sides interested, while Leeds United also enquired about a possible move in January.

Now, Leeds United’s interest in Jones has been detailed further. Peterborough United chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has provided an insight into the Whites’ interest in the starlet, revealing there was a “short chat” over a potential deal, adding that they won’t let him leave unless it’s for “big money”.

Speaking on Twitter (see tweet at the top of the page), MacAnthony said:

“Yes, I think they [Leeds] scoop lots of Under-21 players up but it was a short chat as we don’t sell teenage talent unless its big money. Think Baz [director of football Barry Fry] had a call from somebody who recruits for Under-21’s. All good.”

Jones, 17, has had a successful breakthrough campaign with Peterborough United. The young striker has netted four goals in 16 appearances across all competitions, scoring twice in three FA Cup games and twice in two starts in the EFL Trophy. Jones is yet to net his first League One goal, but nine of his appearances in the league have been off the bench.

The rapid striker recently compared himself to Leicester City hero Jamie Vardy and it seems plenty think he could go down the same path. Jones continues to be linked with a move away but Posh won’t roll over and let him leave on the cheap. It will be interesting to see if Jones remains at London Road or if one of the clubs said keen can tempt Peterborough United into selling him.

