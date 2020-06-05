Home advantage is huge in football. Whether it is 40,000 or 4,000, a vocal, noisy crowd gets teams going on the pitch. The Championship season is set to resume in just over two weeks; however, the lack of fans at games will give it a very different feel. It could lead to some interesting results being produced in the season finale.

Several clubs have really turned their home grounds into fortresses this season. Fulham leads the way in terms of home wins. They have won 12 of their 19 home games, however, they have lost 5. Derby County and Cardiff City have lost the least amount of games at home this season, both teams losing just the two games. Although, Cardiff have drawn 8 of their 18 home games this campaign. Not all teams have had as much success as the likes of Derby and Fulham at home this season. Barnsley have only won 5 of their home games this season.

Home teams have come out on top in 42.6% of fixtures this season, with the away teams taking all three points 29.7%. That certainly shows that there is a clear home advantage in the Championship.

Luton Town captain, Sonny Bradley has been discussing the impact of playing at an empty stadium when football returns. “Is it a disadvantage to us, not having a crowd at Kenilworth Road? Yes, it is, but I think every club is in the same boat,” said captain Bradley. “A couple of weeks in, we’ll go to Elland Road and they won’t have the luxury of playing in front of 40,000 (fans) and that might work to our advantage, so I don’t think any team is given any advantage from this.” Bradley is also confident the lack of fans won’t impact the quality of football played. “I’ve been watching the Bundesliga this week and it seems to be just as competitive as it was when there was a crowd, so I’m hoping we can do the same thing, but it’s going to be strange.”

The absence of fans has conjured up some interesting results since the return of football in the Bundesliga. So far in the 2019/20 season, 40.4% of games have been won by the home side, compared to 36.9% winning away. However, since the resumption of football with no fans in the stadium, this trend has changed significantly. There have been 37 games played since play returned on the 16th of May. Out of those games, the away side has prevailed on more occasions than the home side. 19 (51.4%) of the games have resulted in the away side picking up all three points. Whereas there have been just 8 home victories (21.6%) since the season has resumed.

If this trend is replicated in the Championship, we could be in for an interesting remaining nine games. Teams such as Fulham and Derby, who have been so strong at home this season may find it a lot harder playing without the backing of the home crowd. The likes of Luton, Charlton and Middlesbrough who have struggled massively to win away from home this season may see their chances of picking up three points on the road increase.

Stats taken from Footstats and Footcharts