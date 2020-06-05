Tottenham Hotspur’s Luke Amos has proven to be a useful player for QPR during his loan spell this season.

The midfielder has made 26 appearances for Mark Warburton’s side and has chipped in with two goals.

With his first-team opportunities at Spurs likely to be limited next season, could the Hoops try and land him on loan again for the next campaign?

Amos, who is 23 years old, has enjoyed regular football at Championship at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and will develop more by having the same experience next term then going back to youth football.

QPR also utilised their linked with their London counterparts this season to land winger Jack Clarke in January.

Amos is a product of the Spurs academy and has impressed for their youth sides over the years. However, he has only played once for their senior side which came on the opening days of the 2018/19 Premier League season against Newcastle United.

He has also had loan spells away at Southend United and Stevenage in the past.

QPR will be looking to push up the second tier table in the next campaign and get into the promotion picture. Bringing back Amos would be a shrewd move as he already knows the club and the way Warburton likes his side to play.

Amos is no longer a youngster and needs to playing every week for the sake of his career. He has slotted in nicely at QPR and they should look in the potential of bringing him back this summer.

Should QPR try and bring him back next season?