Former West Brom striker Kevin Phillips has tipped possible signing Adolfo Gaich to develop into a ‘top player’ in an interview with West Brom News.

There have been reports linking West Brom with Gaich in recent weeks although they seemingly face competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Championship rivals Leeds United.

The San Lorenzo striker has an £11.9million release clause in his contract and ex-Baggies legend Phillips believes that although he would be a risk, he could become a really good player.

“I’ve done a bit of research on him and there’s not a lot to go on but he must be a decent player if he’s played for the Argentina national team,” Phillips said.

“He sounds like a target man but when I look at his goal record, it doesn’t look like he’s a prolific goalscorer. Of course, he’s still young though.”

“It’s always a slight gamble. We’re assuming West Brom are going to go up and bring someone into the Premier League who’s ready to hit the ground running. I’ve seen it with experienced players coming to the Premier League this season and haven’t done it.”

“I’d be very, very wary but you don’t play for the national team in Argentina unless you’ve got something about you,” the former Premier League veteran continued.

“Maybe he’ll be an option if they can get him cheap enough. He could be one to develop and bed him in a little bit over time and hopefully, he turns into a top player.”

Gaich has only made 27 first-team appearances, scoring seven goals in that time but under the influence of Slaven Bilic, there is certainly room for improvement and could be seen as a long-term investment by the Baggies.