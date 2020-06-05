Cauley Woodrow has been a shining light for Barnsley during a tough season.

The ex-England Under-21 international could be a man in-demand this summer after an impressive campaign for the side currently bottom of the Championship table.

Woodrow, who is 25 years old, has scored 15 goals in 33 games in all competitions for the Tykes this term and they are likely to face a battle to retain his services this summer.

Gerhard Struber’s side face a tough ask in staying up when the season resumes this month and it is unlikely that Woodrow will fancy staying in League One again if they do go down.

A saving grace for Barnsley is the fact his contract at Oakwell still has two more years left on it meaning if someone wants to sign him over the coming months, they will have to fork out some money.

Woodrow bagged 19 goals in all competitions last season to help the Tykes win promotion from the third tier under Daniel Stendel.

He started out at Luton Town but was snapped up by Fulham in 2011 and went onto play 66 times for the London side, chipping in with 12 goals. The forward also spent time away from Craven Cottage on loan at Southend United, Burton Albion and Bristol City.

Woodrow has been a real hit in South Yorkshire since his permanent move up north two years ago. However, Barnsley may have to survive in the Championship this season to stand a chance of seeing off interest in him this summer.

Will Barnsley keep hold of Woodrow?