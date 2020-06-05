Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has claimed in an interview with MOT Leeds News that Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson could be a great addition at Elland Road.

Wilson has enjoyed Championship loan spells at Hull City and Derby County but has gained Premier League experience this campaign, spending time at Bournemouth where he has scored seven goals in 27 appearances in all competitions.

The youngster has revealed that he has a decision to make this summer as he would prefer a permanent deal rather than moving on loan from club to club.

Robinson believes that Wilson would fit the bill at Leeds United and said: “Harry Wilson would be a great young signing. A player like that would be ideal as either a permanent or a loan signing, but I’m not so sure Liverpool would be willing to let him go permanently.”

“But sides like Liverpool have an abundance of top talent. Because Leeds have Bielsa and because of the way he plays football and works on a daily basis… If Jurgen Klopp is going to let any team have his players, he knows what he’s going to get from Bielsa.”

“He knows his players are going to get fit, he knows know they’re going to be worked hard, he knows they’re going to be monitored on a daily basis,” the former Leeds goalkeeper continued.

“As well as that, it’s going to be a real draw for young players to come to Leeds because other managers have such high regard for Bielsa and how well they’re going to develop under him.”

Marcelo Bielsa is renowned for bringing through younger players and giving them first-team opportunities and having Ben White on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion has paid dividends this season. A similar deal for Wilson could prove fruitful.

Leeds United fans - Do you think Harry Wilson would be a good signing?