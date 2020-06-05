Charlton Athletic have been dealt a blow with key striker Lyle Taylor set to leave for the club for free this summer.

He is not the only Addicks’ man out of contract this summer, with other first-team players also facing uncertain futures at the club.

One of whom is Wales international Jonny Williams, whose current deal at the Valley expires at the end of the month.

Williams, who is 26 years old, helped Lee Bowyer’s side gain promotion from League One last season and signed a new one-year deal at the club last July.

Charlton hold an option to extend his deal in London but there has been no signs of this happening yet as it may depend on what league they are in next season. They will be fighting for their Championship lives when the campaign resumes.

Williams has made 20 appearances for the Addicks in all competitions due to injury and has chipped in with five assists.

He has proven he is a quality player at this level but injury setbacks have affected his career to date. Nevertheless, losing him for nothing this summer would be a blow for Charlton as he adds more options and depth to their midfield department.

Prior to his move to the Valley, Williams had spent his whole career to date on the books at Crystal Palace but had endured loan spells away from Selhurst Park at Ipswich Town, Nottingham Forest, MK Dons and Sunderland.

He now faces a wait over his future with Bowyer’s side.

Will Charlton keep Williams?