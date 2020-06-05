Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has reflected on his return to Kenilworth Road in an interview on their official website in what has been a ‘busy’ few days for the Welshman.

The new Hatters boss returns to his previous role following a stint at Stoke City as he replaces former manager Graeme Jones.

The Luton boss was unveiled on his 47th birthday as the new man at the helm – but this isn’t the only change he has faced this week.

Jones’ wife Laurie gave birth to their first child, a baby girl, meaning he has had to adjust both in his personal and professional life in the last seven days.

Speaking to their official website he said: “It’s typical really, last year, when we made the move to Stoke, we were getting married and buying a house, so we don’t do things by halves.”

“This has been a bit difficult with the timing of the baby, but when we knew we were coming back we wanted to do it very committed.”

“We have good people around us, so it has been a whirlwind, but it’s amazing, as my wife and family are really strong people and they need to be. If you’re going to be involved in football or sport you need a backbone and I’ve got a great backbone to be fair.”

LOVE IT HERE

Jones also spoke of his delight at returning to the Hatters with him now feeling back at home. “We love it down here in terms of the area and where we live and where we were before, so we’re looking to do that, because it’s very difficult to commute from where we are,” he continued.

“At the minute, I’m staying down five nights a week and going back for two, so I don’t want to be away from my family and I want to be really close as we do long hours, we work long hours.”

Luton are currently in the Championship relegation zone and will be hoping that the return of their former boss who enjoyed a successful spell previously, will be the motivation they need to avoid the drop to League One.