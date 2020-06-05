Swindon Town boss Richie Wellens managed current Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne at Oldham Athletic a couple of years ago.

As the Robins’ manager scours the transfer market for signings this summer, could he turn to a familiar face?

Swindon will be preparing for a return to League One after a three year absence and are in need of some reinforcements.

Byrne, who is 24 years old, has played in the third tier before and may be looking for a return to the Football League after an impressive past couple of seasons in the League of Ireland.

The Republic of Ireland international scored nine goals for Shamrock in their 2019 season, followed by four before the campaign was halted this term.

He would be ideal for Swindon this summer as he has a point to prove in England and would add more quality into their midfield ranks.

Byrne started out at Manchester City but never made a senior appearance for the current Premier League champions. Instead, he had loan spells away at SC Cambuur and Blackburn Rovers.

He left City permanently in January to join Wigan Athletic but made just two appearances for the Latics. Wellens then signed him on loan for Oldham in the 2017/18 season.

Byrne has since gone onto have a stint in Scotland with Kilmarnock before moving back to Ireland with Shamrock in December 2018.

Swindon will be eager to add new faces to their ranks to build a competitive squad for League One and Byrne is someone Wellens could take a look at.

Although this is an opinion piece based on the fact the Robins’ boss has signed him before, should he try and bring him to the County Ground?

Should Swindon try and sign Jack Byrne?