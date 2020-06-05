Luton Town have the option to extend Kazenga LuaLua’s stay at the club by a further 12 months, as detailed in a report by Luton Today.

The Hatters can exercise an option in his contract to keep him at Kenilworth Road this summer.

LuaLua, who is 28 years old, has been with Luton since September 2018 and helped them win the League One title in his first season at the club. He has since made 27 appearances for the Championship side in all competitions this term and has chipped in with two goals.

The pacey winger will be looking to help Nathan Jones’ side to stay in the second tier when the season resumes this month.

LuaLua is an experienced player in the Football League and has racked up 283 appearances so far in his career.

He started out at Newcastle United and went onto play 15 times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as have loan spells away from the North-East at Doncaster Rovers and Brighton and Hove Albion. The latter made his move there permanent in 2011.

The wide man spent seven years with the Seagulls and played 183 games. He then spent time out on loan at QPR before joining Sunderland permanently in January 2018.

LuaLua’s spell at the Stadium of Light lasted six months and he was released after their relegation to the third tier. He subsequently joined Luton and has been a useful player for them ever since.

However, he faces a wait over his future at the club.

Will Luton keep LuaLua?