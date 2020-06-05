As reported by The72 yesterday, Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has said that The Blues would be “absolutely mad” if they turned down the chance to sign Hull City loan man Marcus Maddison this summer.

Pete Norton/Getty Images Sport

Birmingham tried to sign Maddison on loan in the January window, however, the midfielder opted to join Hull City instead. Maddison hardly lit up the scene during his loan move. The attacking midfielder only played seven appearances and scored one goal.

With Maddison set to become a free agent this summer, Birmingham City may once again go in for the midfielder. However, fans have raised lots of concerns over the prospect of signing Maddison.

Considering Maddison will be a free transfer, some fans think it is worth the risk.

It will be interesting to see what will happen to Maddison when the season finishes. It is clear he does not want to play in League One and will hope Championship clubs come knocking for his signature. Maddison has proved he has serious quality. However the evident issues with his attitude may well put Birmingham City off this time around.