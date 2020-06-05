As reported by The72 yesterday, Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has said that The Blues would be “absolutely mad” if they turned down the chance to sign Hull City loan man Marcus Maddison this summer.

Birmingham tried to sign Maddison on loan in the January window, however, the midfielder opted to join Hull City instead. Maddison hardly lit up the scene during his loan move. The attacking midfielder only played seven appearances and scored one goal.

With Maddison set to become a free agent this summer, Birmingham City may once again go in for the midfielder. However, fans have raised lots of concerns over the prospect of signing Maddison.

Twitter: @briandick Don’t agree his attitude has proved what he’s like at Hull! (@_chancey_)

Twitter: @briandick Don’t touch with a barge pole.. (@jobeylad)

Twitter: @parkoblue @briandick He has a very poor attitude. The fact that he can’t even get in a Hull side which hasn’t won… https://t.co/dHgOeojW0R (@SeanDaBlue)

Twitter: @briandick Bad attitude, no thanks (@Lukewphillips07)

Considering Maddison will be a free transfer, some fans think it is worth the risk.

Twitter: @briandick Worth a punt for free, if he becomes a problem with his attitude I’m sure Craig gards would knock him down a peg (@AyJay66)

Twitter: @briandick Yes for sure, tbf was always going to tough at Hull if he was in to replace Bowen, got to worth a chance… https://t.co/L2esCAjsw4 (@RanfordCraig)

Twitter: @briandick He has the talent and all the makings of a quality player but seems to have an attitude I’m 50/50 on thi… https://t.co/Ek96dscUNJ (@danricketts86)

It will be interesting to see what will happen to Maddison when the season finishes. It is clear he does not want to play in League One and will hope Championship clubs come knocking for his signature. Maddison has proved he has serious quality. However the evident issues with his attitude may well put Birmingham City off this time around.