Cole Skuse has offered up an honest assessment of recent years at Ipswich Town, in an interview with BBC Radio Suffolk the experienced midfielder opens up about frustrations surround Ipswich Town’s slide into league one.

Cole Skuse joined Ipswich in 2013, fresh from relegation with home town club Bristol City, and instantly split the crowd, not with a deft pass but in a way that only the truly talented defensive midfielder can.

Without creating or scoring goals, many football fans won’t see the talent of a player who also isn’t making last-ditch tackles or shouting expletives at the youth. Cool-headed Cole is a different type of footballer, as the hipsters may not see. Skuse is one for the purists, he is the metronome, he runs the show, moving not just the ball but his team-mates, Skuse is a manager’s dream.

But moving on from dreams, the recent times at Portman Road have been nothing short of nightmares, just over two years ago, a bullish crowd were hounding out Mick McCarthy, despite the belligerent old hand having already stated he was leaving, they didn’t like his football anymore, and the Irish/Yorkshire man offered up a ‘be careful what you wish for’ in his departing notes.

A disastrous stint under head hunted (allegedly) Paul Hurst saw a team, often without Cole Skuse slide uncontrollably toward the basement, and then Champions league medal owning Paul Lambert took over to help get the crowd back during the inevitable relegation.

Now, sitting nowhere in League one, ‘PR Paul’ has lost the crowd again, and only a remarkable turn of events could resurrect this season for Ipswich.

Skuse, in the interview with BBC Radio Suffolk, offered his thoughts on the possible outcomes “If they finish the season on a points-per-game and we’re in 11th, it’s outrageous really considering we were top of the league for a long time,”

And the frustration in his voice is clear, Ipswich have not been good enough, and do not deserve to be mentioned in the promotion race, as it stands.

“As a group, it’s hugely disappointing and to not even be in with a chance of reaching the play-offs is hugely disappointing from our standpoint. We can only apologise to everyone for that.”

Along with the majority of the squad, Skuse, 34, is keen to get back to playing

“If the season restarts then great but we’ll also be giving it a good go to finish far better next season.”

While Skuse is keen for football to return as soon as it’s safe to do so, the midfielder has concerns due to the fact his wife suffers with Type 1 diabetes and his eldest daughter has recently been in hospital with a respiratory problem.

Whatever the outcome on Tuesday, you can guarantee that Skuse, if asked to play will give his all. And I for one am happy with that

