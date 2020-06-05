Luton Town have had a rocky time in the Sky Bet Championship this season. It’s been a struggle, that is something that can be said. However, recent good form is encouraging as is the reappointment of Nathan Jones as manager. The club have also added to that by appointing Mick Harford as his assistant – a move that meets with the appreciation of the players per Luton Today.

Harford, of course, is a legend at the Bedfordshire club with his two-spell playing career at Kenilworth Road amounting to 168 games and 67 goals for the club. He’d been employed as the club’s recruitment manager during Graeme Jones’ time at the club, moving into the role of ‘relatinship manager’ after Jones left during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Nathan Jones reappointment has seen him elevated to the role of assistant manager, at least until the end of this season. This promotion has led to much acclaim and it is certainly something the players agree with.

The Hatters captain, Sonny Bradley (above) voices what the players think in words carried by the Luton Today website. He says: “We want Mick to be there from now until the end of the season, next season, the season after that, we want Mick there because we know how much he brings to this squad.”

Bradley then continues by commenting on the effect that he feels Harford and Nathan Jones can have when working together. He adds: “With Mick assistant manager now and Nathan as manager, if they can work together which I know they can because they’ve worked together in the past, then we can get a successful team again, I have no doubt about that.”

The players’ emphasis on Harford’s appointment, channelled through captain Bradley’s words, is summed up emphatically when relaying what it is they expect. Bradley states very clearly: “This football club and the players do owe a lot to Mick for what he’s done, we’re very thankful and we just want him to be there now for the next nine games. Whatever happens, whatever division we’re in next season, we want Mick there.”

Luton entered lockdown on a much-improved run of form. Hatters fans will be hoping that this continues under Nathan Jones. The first step will be to overhaul Charlton who sit just above them before then targetting safety and 21st spot.

Mick Harford - is he the right choice for Luton Town assistant?