So, the EFL meet on Tuesday to decide how to finish the current season, and pretty much everyone has an idea which suits their own predicament. So, none of us should be surprised to learn that Ipswich Town’s answer, if accepted, would greatly benefit the Suffolk team.

As reported in local paper The East Anglian Daily Times , the proposal from Portman Road would see the play-offs expanded to eight teams, which is no new idea. In fact, Peterborough owner Darragh MacAntony has been touting this solution for weeks. What is new, however, is Ipswich suggest that either the season is halted now, meaning they would finish 10th, and just inside that expanded play-off. Slightly more controversially, the Tractor Boys suggest a reverse of the season back to the halfway point; rather unsurprisingly back in game week 22, Ipswich sat comfortably in 3rd.

Both of these scenarios would please the Ipswich faithful. Indeed, ageing skipper Luke Chambers (pictured) would take a positive finish to a disappointing first season in the third tier of English football in over 60 years.

Other proposals likely to be considered on Tuesday include Tranmere chair Mark Palios’s ‘Margin of Error’ ideals, which would also see any contentious finishings to the season reviewed, especially as PPG or weighted PPG seeming likely, Tranmere could end up relegated on 0.04 of a point, which I am sure every football fan would regard as unfair, especially considering they had hit a run of form, the SWA considered likely to escape the drop in the eyes of many.

Whatever the decision, it simply won’t please everyone, as three teams will be relegated, and ultimately three teams promoted, with new opponents replacing all six of these teams, plus of course our already vacant space from absent friends Bury.

Which method?