In-demand Houston Dynamo attacker Alberth Elis wants to move to Europe this summer, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

Championship duo Leeds United and Stoke City have been linked with the Major League Soccer star, as well as Celtic and Everton.

Elis, who is 24 years old, has been a standout player for Houston over the past three years, scoring 31 goals in 95 games for the American side.

The Honduras international is seen as one of the brightest talents over the pond.

He has said in an interview with Radio America (via Stoke On Trent Live): “To be honest, I don’t know anything about Stoke City but there are other teams that we are already talking to. Likewise, Houston Dynamo has made offers to me as well. They made me an offer a few months ago, a very good one.

“For me it is a dream to be able to go to Europe and I think this is the chance. This is the opportunity and I think I will make the decision in the end of trying to make the jump. God first, a good opportunity will come to try to make the leap.”

He added: “To go to the Premier League your national team must be in the Fifa top 50 rankings so I might have to go to another country first. There are many leagues in Europe that do not ask for that requirement.”

Prior to his move to Houston, Elis started his career in Honduras with Olimpia and scored 30 goals in 77 appearances for the Liga Nacional side as a youngster before moving to Mexican side Moterrey for a year in 2012.

Both Stoke City and Leeds United will be in the hunt for reinforcements this summer and the pacey winger is someone who would be an unknown quantity in England.

