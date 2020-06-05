You simply cannot escape from, nor should you want to, the issue of the death of George Floyd in America. It is global news in today’s ever-developing global world.

Whilst the world is global, it is also instantly brought down to the local level with the many ways and methods that the media shows events and their repercussions in glorious technicolour.

Without getting political, that is not the remit of this site or me as a writer for the site, it has thrown the issues of discrimination and prejudice very firmly into the social arena.

Twitter: The entire squad knelt in Anfield’s centre circle ahead of today’s training session in a powerful show of support f… https://t.co/gGr1ydgZJ2 (@LFC)

It is now in the sporting arena with sides such as giants of football, Liverpool (above) taking a symbolic knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Individual players are coming out on this matter and in a vociferous manner. Now, according to an article in The Mirror, Cardiff City defender Sol Bamba thinks that Harry Kane should also speak out on the issue.

Bamba believes that Kane, the England captain, should show the same outspoken nature he displayed last year when calling for tougher punishments for issues of racism arising in football.

Commenting on this, Bamba said: “I think the England captain, Harry Kane, could come out and talk. He would touch more people who would respond. We know what Harry is like. A lot of people look up to him and if he says something that will make them think.”

Continuing, Bamba mentions the effect that Kane’s intervention could have adding: “An average white guy who doesn’t think racism is that bad an issue, if Harry Kane says something, maybe he is going sit down and think: ‘Maybe it does exist.’”

Consolidating his main argument, Bamba says emphatically: “He’s the England captain, he plays with a lot of black people in the team. I feel like some people have a responsibility to come out and make things change.”