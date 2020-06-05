The big Leeds United/Derby news last season had to be the SpyGate saga that saw a Whites intern with a set of field glasses and a pair of secateurs attempt to scout a Frank Lampard training session. That could well be matched by the rising ire that could have resulted from the situation described here by The Telegraph’s Sam Dean and John Percy.

SpyGate was a sideshow last season to titanic games between the two sides. Leeds battered the Rams 4-1 at Pride Park in a display of fluid football where the Rams were dismantled by Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

In return, at Elland Road, Derby got their revenge. Leeds United and Derby County played out an epic play-off semi-final at Elland Road at the end of last season, the Whites were 1-0 up from the first leg; they lost 4-2 to go out 4-3 on aggregate.

This season has seen the two clubs draw 1-1 and Elland Road in September. The April 25 reverse fixture fell foul of the COVID-19 lockdown. That game could be pivotal in terms of Leeds United’s promotion charge.

However, in a decision that has infuriated both clubs who were said to “have been left stunned” after allegations that it had been proposed that the game be categorised ‘high risk’ by the national lead officer of the United Kingdom Football Policing Unit, Mark Roberts, and subsequently moved 160 miles from Pride Park to Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium.

Roberts “strongly denied the allegation” write Dean and Percy but add that multiple sources have said that the plan was put forward. However, any potential issues might have been averted with news that yesterday evening, the Derbyshire Constabulary informed Roberts, the deputy chief constable of South Yorkshire, that the game will go ahead at Pride Park as it was originally scheduled to.