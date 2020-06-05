Speaking to Lincolnshire Live, Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton has revealed that he would be open to bringing back some of the club’s recently released players if the opportunity arose.

Lincoln City were forced into some difficult decisions when deciding their released and retained list for the 2020/21 campaign. The Imps ended up releasing 11 players, including the likes of Michael Bostwick, Josh Vickers, Lee Frecklington and Neal Eardley.

The quartet had been involved in Lincoln City’s success in recent years but with their contracts expiring this summer – and taking the current financial climate of football into account – the club made the difficult decision to bid farewell to the players.

Now, however, Lincoln City boss has revealed that there were tough decisions to make and went on to add that if some of the recently released players struggle to find clubs, the Imps could look into re-signing some of them. He said:

“There were two or three players on that list that under different circumstances I would have liked to have kept around, but unfortunately we are not in those circumstances.

“We are in a situation with not just Lincoln City, but pretty much the majority of League One and Two clubs, where because of the financial situation we find ourselves in we have to make tough decisions.



“It was tough to let all the players know and given different circumstances, it would have been slightly different – but it is what it is. When we start signing players whether there are one or two players on that [retained] list who haven’t found themselves a club and there’s a deal to be done then why not?”

Lincoln City’s retained and released list indicates that the club could are set to have a new-look squad by the start of the 2020/21 season. With a host of first-team players leaving, it will be interesting to see who Lincoln look to bring in this summer and if they do reunite with some of their out of contract players before the end of the season.