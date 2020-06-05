West Bromwich Albion striker Hal Robson-Kanu has enjoyed the most prolific season of his career having notched ten goals so far before the suspension of the campaign due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Welshman has revealed in an interview with Sky Sports News the secret to his success – Turmeric.

Earlier in his career when he was part of the Reading academy he suffered two serious cruciate ligament injuries – so severe that his surgeon told him to consider a different career.

Following the injuries he suffered swelling, pain and side effects to playing but he soon found the answer to his problems. “It was definitely a lightbulb moment for me at the time – being a teenager – the impact nutrition can have,” he said.

Along with the help of his father, he created a blend of natural ingredients which he confidently says helped save his career and sparked the launch of his business The Turmeric Co.

“It was certainly a journey where I was dedicated and determined to get back playing, but when I did, two years after the surgery, I was constantly hampered with the pain, niggly injuries,” he recalls.

“My knee would constantly swell up and a lot of the prescription medication, which I was taking at the time, the anti-inflammatory drugs I was having adverse effects to them.”

FOCUSED

The 31-year-old striker is on the edge of a return to the Premier League with West Brom as they occupy second place in the Championship and has reiterated their determination to achieve promotion.

“That is the goal without a doubt,” he says. “It has turned into a mini-season almost with nine games to go. We will be focused to hit the ground running from the first game.”

“It is going to be very intense, but we have shown it all season. We have been up in the top two for the whole season and we have shown that we are deserving of having a place there, so now it is about getting back to that and finishing the season strong. Our ambition, ultimately, is to finish the season in the top two places.”