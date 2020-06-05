Ben White was the replacement who Leeds United actively sought out last summer to relace Pontus Jansson. It seemed all wrong. Getting rid of a seasoned international and relacing him with a raw and relatively untested young prospect. It might have seemed wrong but it’s gone right over the course of the season.

In short, Ben White has been a revelation for Leeds United. This young lad, whose previous football experience had been loan spells at Peterborough United and Newport County. has stepped into a big club in Leeds United. It’s as if he’s been there for years; his performances really have been that solid.

37 games he had played for Leeds United before the coronavirus pandemic locked down football. He’d been an ever-present in Marcelo Bielsa’s side, playing every minute of the season to date. Indeed, not only has the Brighton and Hove Albion loanee played in his accustomed centre-back role, he has also been nudged forward into a defensive midfield role to cover Kalvin Phillips’ absences.

Such has been the level and consistency of his performances that he’s apparently drawn the attention of some of the Premier League big sides such as Liverpool and both Manchester outfits. Brighton are struggling at the wrong end of the table, COVID-19 has deflated player values (apparently), the stars are aligning.

Some Leeds United fans are even suggesting the Whites themselves even go in for Ben White. However, here are three reasons why that won’t happen.

Three reasons Leeds United won’t go for Ben White

1. Victims of their own success: Leeds United have taken a raw Ben White and Marcelo Bielsa has placed him into what is essentially a Premier League style of play. The thing is, he’s not looked out of place and that has raised his worth immensely. Brighton has obviously noticed and now that they have had a player improved for them; free world-class coaching if you like.

2. Priced out and bigger clubs: Leeds United are a big club. Trouble is, they aren’t in the same ballpark of ‘big clubs’ as the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. When they put their hand in their pocket, it is a much deeper pocket that they are dipping into. They are also clubs wit much more cachet and a bigger pull with an entry in competitions such as the Europa and Champions Leagues.

3. Leeds United won’t have enough cash: Yes, I get that promotion to the Premier League grants something like a £170million payday. However, a lot of that will be swallowed up by higher running costs and player wages. Nearly £50million is already said spent on bringing in Illan Meslier and Jack Harrison on permanent deals; the obligations for Helder Costa and Jean-Kevin Augustin adding to that. Then you have to consider whether Bielsa wants a permanent move or whether United have their eyes on another loan deal.

Yes/No - Will Leeds United get Ben White next season?