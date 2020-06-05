Speaking to Luton Today, Luton Town skipper Sonny Bradley has provided a reaction to the return of Nathan Jones, admitting that he has been left “a little bit surprised” at the appointment.

Nathan Jones’ return to Luton Town has certainly raised some eyebrows. The manager left in sour circumstances to join Stoke City and his return to the post at Kenilworth Road has left plenty of Luton Town fans – and football fans in general – surprised.

Not only have supporters been left somewhat shocked at the appointment, but Hatters captain Sonny Bradley has too.

Bradley has spoken to Luton Today about the return of Jones, saying that it is a pleasant surprise, adding that he thinks the appointment “makes sense”. He said:

“I am a little bit surprised because I felt like the club and Gary and Nathan possibly had a falling out and parted ways and I thought it would be the end of that one.

“When I actually really think about it, it makes sense and for me, as a player, I speak for myself, I don’t think there is another coach in the country right now who is suited better to this squad.

“Like I said, Nathan brought the majority of this squad all together so we know what he wants, and it shouldn’t take too much time to get into the swing of things. I am a little bit surprised in the way they did it but I’m happy.”

Jones’ previous spell with Luton Town was a roaring success. He helped guide the Hatters back to League One and set them on their way to winning promotion to the Championship, which made his departure so much more shocking.

Jones will be hoping to come back to Luton Town and help steer them away from relegation back down to League One in an effort to win the Hatters supporters back over.