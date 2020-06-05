There are few players in this day and age who have an impact on a football club in the way Chris Brunt has at West Bromwich Albion and the club paid tribute on their official Twitter page with footage of a Baggies legend.

Over 400 appearances and 49 goals spanning 13 years at a club where the supporters hail him ‘as one of their own’.

There has been an outpouring of emotion from the Albion faithful on social media such is the genuine affection they have for the man who has served their club so well, for so long.

Brunt has seen it all at the Hawthorns. Relegations, promotions, FA Cup semi-finals – it has been a rollercoaster ride. However, despite the ups and the down he still claims “it has been the honour of my career to have played for this great football club for the last 13 years.”

The 35-year-old has paid tribute to the staff, supporters and his teammates in an emotional goodbye message to the club which has become his home for more than a decade.

The midfielder has drawn a huge amount of praise from former teammates, supporters and current manager Slaven Bilic for the way he conducts himself both on and off the pitch.

This evening West Brom posted footage containing Chris Brunt’s ‘best bits’ in a mark of pride of their club captain.

For some West Brom fans, it was simply a joy to watch – let’s take a look at some of their reactions to a memorable video of a true great:

Wand of a left foot 🙌🏼 — Simon Cox (@SCoxy31Real) June 4, 2020

Is someone cutting onions? 👀👀 — Ashley Phillips (@basherjp7) June 4, 2020

What a great servant he has been to our great club..all the best for the future Brunty,hopefully you’ll be back in some capacity in the near future..👏👏👏 — kev key (@kevkeywba) June 4, 2020

What a player

What a left foot

But most of all what a great bloke — Hunty 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@huntywbafc) June 4, 2020

I didn’t think I’d end my day being this sad ☹️ — L (@Iiamwbav4) June 4, 2020