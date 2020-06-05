Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has been a big hit during his loan spell with Swansea City and after his latest comments, the Swans must at least look at bringing him in on a permanent basis.

Freddie Woodman has made no secret of the fact he has been thoroughly enjoying his time on loan at Swansea City. Once again, the goalkeeper has moved to express how much he has loved his time at the Liberty Stadium, saying to the club’s official website:

“It’s been a fantastic experience. We still have nine games left to play – hopefully, three more after that – and I’ve absolutely loved it. I don’t want it to end because I’m really enjoying it.”

Woodman’s performances have stood out while with Swansea. The goalkeeper has held down a spot in Steve Cooper’s starting 11 all season, playing in all 37 Championship games. In the process, he has kept 11 clean sheets and conceded 45 goals.

Swansea will be in the market for a new ‘keeper this season. Erwin Mulder’s contract runs out this summer, meaning Steven Benda will be the only goalkeeper on the books at the Liberty Stadium.

Newcastle United’s stance on Woodman remains unknown. Martin Dubravka has proved almost impossible to dislodge since his arrival at St James’ Park in 2018 and despite Woodman’s impressive performances out on loan, it would be very surprising to see him dislodge the Magpies’ number one.

As a 23-year-old English talent, Woodman may not be cheap and in the current financial climate, Swansea may struggle to pull off another deal. However, Woodman’s latest comments show he is more than happy in South Wales and hint that he could be open to a permanent transfer.

In my opinion, Swansea should test the waters with an offer this summer to see or at least approach Newcastle to see what their stance on Woodman is. At the right price, Woodman would be a top acquisition for Swansea this summer, but it awaits to be seen what Newcastle have planned for the Magpies academy graduate this summer.

