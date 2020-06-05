West Bromwich Albion could face competition for the signature of Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor with news that Celtic are seemingly joining the race as reported by Sky Sports News’ Jim White on Twitter.

The presenter has claimed that Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Fulham are all interested in Taylor as well Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers.

Taylor has controversially revealed that he won’t be playing for Charlton again when the season resumes and cited the reason was because he was concerned about getting injured ahead of a lucrative move elsewhere.

The striker has scored 11 goals in 22 appearances so far this campaign in addition to the 25 goals he registered last season for the Addicks.

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer has expressed his disappointment in Taylor’s decision but does understand the reasoning behind it.

“I don’t think I’m asking too much. Lyle is a Charlton player and he’s done great for us for two years, so in my eyes you finish what you started,” Bowyer said.

“Everyone has got their own decisions to make, and I can’t force them. What disappoints me the most, and I’ve spoken to Lyle on the phone and he wants to play, but he’s so worried about getting injured that he’s saying, ‘I wouldn’t be the same player for you’.”

“It’s just difficult because he’s so big for us, but he’s going to get a life-changing move elsewhere.”

“I know how well he’s done for us, if it wasn’t for Lyle we wouldn’t even be in this division. He was outstanding last season, he had a great start this season, and now he’s chosen not to come back and play until the end.”

The 30-year-old is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in the Championship and it is unsurprising that he is being touted by so many clubs. His clinical finishing in front of goal should prove to be a real coup for the side to win the race to sign him.