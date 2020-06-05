Speaking to Polish Publication Przeglad Sportowy, Derby County’s Krystian Bielik has revealed that he had “several offers” from clubs across Europe before opting to join the Rams in the summer of 2019.

Last summer, Arsenal sold midfielder Krystian Bielik to Derby County for a reported £7 million. The fee could rise up to £10 million, with the Rams shelling out a record fee to bring the Polish international in.

Bielik had spent the season on loan in League One with Charlton Athletic, playing a crucial role in Lee Bowyer’s side as they won promotion to the Championship.

Bielik was not short of interest, with a host of clubs said keen at the time. Now, the Poland international has discussed the extent of the interest. Speaking to Polish news outlet Przeglad Sportowy, Bielik has confirmed he had “several offers” from Italy and France as well as England after failing to agree on a new contract with Arsenal. He said:

“Last summer, I couldn’t agree with Arsenal about signing a new contract. Apparently they wanted me in London, but somehow it wasn’t really visible.

“I had several offers then, including from England, Italy and France. But when it came to details and Arsenal gave me how much money he wanted for me, only Derby remained.

“Derby’s proposal was accepted and when the matter was called, I immediately decided that it would be a good step.”

Bielik has spent a large chunk of the 2019/20 campaign out on the sidelines. He featured heavily in Philip Cocu’s side during the first half of the season before an ACL injury suffered in an Under-23s game brought his season to a premature end.

Fans will be looking forward to seeing Bielik back in action in a Derby County shirt and will be pleased to hear that they were able to fend off European opposition for his signature last summer.