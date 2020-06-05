Speaking to West Brom News, former West Brom striker Kevin Phillips has said he would love to get back to coaching, adding that he would “certainly look at” taking up a role with the Baggies.

Since retiring, striker Kevin Phillips has delved into the coaching world. Phillips has held roles at Leicester City, Derby County and Stoke City but has been out of coaching since 2019 when he left his role with the Potters.

Now, Phillips has been speaking about a potential return to coaching. The former Baggies striker has said that he would “certainly look at” taking up a role with West Brom if the chance presented itself. He said:

“I’d be interested in getting back into football. I’ve been out of it now for about a year and a half.

“I’d love to get back on the training ground in some capacity and if there was an opportunity to get back in at West Brom, I’d certainly look at it.”

Phillips, 46, spent two seasons at the Hawthorns with West Brom. In his two years with the club, Phillips enjoyed a prolific stint. He netted 46 goals and laid on 17 assists in 80 appearances for the club

Since retiring, Phillips has held roles as assistant first-team coach, assistant manager and first-team coach with Leicester, Derby and Stoke respectively.

It would be interesting to see if Slaven Bilic would open to door for Phillips to make a return to West Brom in a coaching capacity. Would you welcome Phillips back to the Hawthorns as a coach? Have your say in the poll below.

Would you take Kevin Phillips back at West Brom as a coach?