Leeds United are a side riding on the crest of a wave at the moment. They top the Sky Bet Championship, albeit by just a single point but they are seven points clear of Fulham and the playoff pack.

It’s been a season of ups-and-downs-and-ups-again for the Whites who have gone through their usual blip of form and come sparkling out of the other side. They entered the COVID-19 lockdown on the up with five, consecutive clean-sheet wins behind them.

Some of the football that they have played has been proper top-drawer stuff. As a yardstick, the display against Arsenal in the first-half of the FA Cup showed that, on their day, United can mix it with the best of sides.

As well as sparkling play there have also been sparkling goals. Leeds United fans could easily get onto two hands counting memorable goals this season. However, Leeds United’s official Twitter account has narrowed it down to just two goals for fans to choose from.

Leeds United Twitter starts ‘Team Ayling’ vs ‘Team Roberts’ debate

Both players were quick to stoke the debate between fans.

Here’s what Luke Ayling tweeted:

Tyler Roberts was also ready to stir it up some with this tweet:

As with anything Leeds United,  fans are quick to make up their minds and their views differ. That is true in this case as they begin to take sides in the ‘Team Ayling’ vs ‘Team Roberts’ debate.

Here are some of the responses to the tweet from Leeds United that started off the whole debate.

With the Twitter furore building, teammate Stuart Dallas tries to calm things down a little:

Why don’t you get involved Leeds fans – choose sides. It’s ‘Team Ayling’ versus ‘Team Roberts’; who will you choose?

