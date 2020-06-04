Leeds United are a side riding on the crest of a wave at the moment. They top the Sky Bet Championship, albeit by just a single point but they are seven points clear of Fulham and the playoff pack.

It’s been a season of ups-and-downs-and-ups-again for the Whites who have gone through their usual blip of form and come sparkling out of the other side. They entered the COVID-19 lockdown on the up with five, consecutive clean-sheet wins behind them.

Some of the football that they have played has been proper top-drawer stuff. As a yardstick, the display against Arsenal in the first-half of the FA Cup showed that, on their day, United can mix it with the best of sides.

As well as sparkling play there have also been sparkling goals. Leeds United fans could easily get onto two hands counting memorable goals this season. However, Leeds United’s official Twitter account has narrowed it down to just two goals for fans to choose from.

Leeds United Twitter starts ‘Team Ayling’ vs ‘Team Roberts’ debate

Twitter: 🙏 “Don’t vote for Luke, I won’t hear the end of it… EVER!” – @official_tyro 🤣 “Few people mentioning Tyler’s goa… https://t.co/3hryvE9EaH (@LUFC)

Both players were quick to stoke the debate between fans.

Here’s what Luke Ayling tweeted:

I love you @official_tyro but let’s not be silly now 👀🤣💙 https://t.co/p9Txczujea — Luke Ayling (@lukeayling_8) June 4, 2020

Tyler Roberts was also ready to stir it up some with this tweet:

Tikki Takka counter attack☄️ the whole move was🔥 no debate here for me.. decent strike though @lukeayling_8 🤝😂 https://t.co/YHkayt3AyE — Tyler Roberts (@official_tyro) June 4, 2020

As with anything Leeds United, fans are quick to make up their minds and their views differ. That is true in this case as they begin to take sides in the ‘Team Ayling’ vs ‘Team Roberts’ debate.

Here are some of the responses to the tweet from Leeds United that started off the whole debate.

‘Team Ayling’

Gonna have to be @lukeayling_8 sorry @official_tyro. It was the ultimate team goal but Luke isn’t even a striker and pulls that out. Might be the only time im against our team motto of side before self. — Johnny Pickersgill (@johnnypleeds) June 4, 2020

Ayling goal is unreal. Great build up, unbelievable finish, and seeing it done in training day or two before just made it better for me — Chris Hall (@Chrislufc87) June 4, 2020

I’m sorry @official_tyro but I had to vote for @lukeayling_8, if it’d had been your header vs Hull it would have been a harder choice. But I think this goal should have been @dallas_stuart, you pretty much stole it off the tip of his boot lol #MOT — David McGinlay (@Quigmeister) June 4, 2020

Got to be @lukeayling_8 for me. That cross, that finish and that celebration. And it was straight off the training ground. — Paul Davies (@Paul_Davies86) June 4, 2020

‘Team Roberts’

Sorry Luke but living in Hull it’s got to be yours Tyler! — Paul Herbert (@1973LeedsUnited) June 4, 2020

Both goals are fantastic but @official_tyro Hull goal is the best of the season for me, amazing team work passing and desire, same with the @dallas_stuart one at Stoke but that is taking nothing away from @lukeayling_8 thunderb*stard which was amazing — John McNamara💙💛 (@jkmcnamara) June 4, 2020

Sorry Luke. Great goal but the team effort involved in Tyler’s…..Pure #Biels_art — Buzzdog (@buzzparkes) June 4, 2020

Luke’s goal was better but that team effort for Tyler’s goal is everything 😍 — so_aliens 💙💛 (@TrigGirl_182) June 4, 2020

With the Twitter furore building, teammate Stuart Dallas tries to calm things down a little:

To stop any friction between you 2, let’s just vote for mine at Stoke 🤷🏼‍♂️🤣 @lukeayling_8 @official_tyro https://t.co/tALkasAvxc — stuart dallas (@dallas_stuart) June 4, 2020

Why don’t you get involved Leeds fans – choose sides. It’s ‘Team Ayling’ versus ‘Team Roberts’; who will you choose?

Time to settle the debate!

Ultimate team goal or thunderstrike?

Vote and reply why… — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 4, 2020

Are you 'Team Ayling' or 'Team Roberts'?