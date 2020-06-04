Preston North End’s Tom Barkhuizen has told the club website that the time away from football has really made him miss it.

There has been no competitive football for almost three months now due to the Coronavirus pandemic. While Project Restart states that the Sky Bet Championship will be returning on the 20th June, there is still a chance that might not happen. If it does happen, the gap between the last match and the next one will have been longer than the usual gap between the last match of the season and the first pre-season friendly.

Being this long without football has made Barkhuizen miss playing it. He admits that he often treats football like any job in order to avoid him being overly affected by bad results but that because of the gap in play, he now can not wait to get back to playing football on a regular basis.

Barkhuizen said: “Everyone enjoys it when you get a couple of weeks off work or school or whatever It is, but I think with not knowing when we would be back, it was something that changed my thought process towards how much you do enjoy it and it’s not just your job.”You realise the privileged position that you’re in that you get to go and play football for a living. So there will probably be more nerves flying around before those first few games because of the excitement having not played for so long.

“It will be good to be back and pull on the shirt with the rest of the lads and get ourselves going and get that feeling back again. You can do as much training as you want, nobody enjoys training, and there is no feeling that you can replicate going out on to the pitch and fighting for something.

“Fortunately for us we are fighting for the biggest prize of all that we can play for, so we need to enjoy it and try and do something that not many people think we can do, but it’s something that everyone at the club believes massively that we have got the talent, the dedication and everything to go up and we will be giving it everything.”

