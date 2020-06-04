Luton Town hold an option to extend Jacob Butterfield’s contract at the club by a further 12 months, as detailed in a report by Luton Today.

The midfielder’s one-year contract he penned last summer with the Championship side expires at the end of this month.

Butterfield, who is 29 years old, has made 16 appearances for the Hatters in all competitions this season.

Nathan Jones’ side face a decision to make on his long-term future at Kenilworth Road, which could depend on what league they are playing in next season. They will be fighting to avoid relegation back to League One when the campaign resumes.

Butterfield is an experienced player and could play a key part in helping Luton’s push for survival.

He has racked up over 300 appearances in his career to date, the majority of which have come in the Championship. He has had spells with the likes of Barnsley, Norwich City, Bolton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday in the past.

Luton brought him in on a free transfer after he parted company with the Rams at the end of last season. He was signed by the Hatters to add more options and depth into their midfield options for this campaign.

Jones’ men will now be mulling over whether to extend his stay at the club and Butterfield, like many other players at this level, will have to be patient before awaiting details of his future.

