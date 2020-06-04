West Bromwich Albion fans have been reflecting on Chris Brunt’s career after it was announced he would be leaving the club this summer.

Brunt signed for the Baggies back in 2007. He was a rising star in the EFL after being one of Sheffield Wednesday’s top players for a few years. After signing for West Brom, he would soon become one of their top players too. He was a key player in two separate promotions for the West Midlands side and was even their club captain for three years.

In the end, he would play for the club for 13 years and would make 378 appearances before the announcement that he would leave the club this summer. While he was still a beloved member of the squad, he wasn’t breaking into the first team like he used to. After discussions between the club and the player, they decided that it would be for the best if he departed. He will stay play in the extended season and could get them a third promotion.

With West Brom announcing that he would leave today, lots of people connected to West Brom have been sending messages in to express their sadness that Brunt would finally be leaving The Hawthorns.

His former team mate Ben Foster was one of the first people to pay tribute to the Northern Ireland international.

But it was the fans who made up the most of the tributes, with many saying they hope when lockdown is over that the club must do something to properly say goodbye to Brunt.

