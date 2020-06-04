West Bromwich Albion have announced that Chris Brunt will be leaving the club at the end of his contract as confirmed by their club website.

The 35-year-old winger, who has been capped by Northern Ireland 65 times, has been at the Baggies for 13-years. He signed for the club back in 2007 from Sheffield Wednesday for an undisclosed fee and has gone on to become a club legend. He has made a stunning 378 appearances for West Brom and served as their captain for three years from 2011. He has been part of the team as they were promoted twice to the Premier League and was key during their years in the top tier.

But his time at West Brom will now be coming to an end. He has struggled to break into the first team recently and both parties have had talks about his future. Both the team and Brunt believe it is best that he move on and take on a new challenge.

West Brom chief executive Mark Jenkins said: “It’s the end of a long road during which we have all watched Chris become one of our great servants and players. I think it has been a great ‘marriage’ – Albion have been good for Chris and Chris has been good for Albion.

“In a perfect world, he would be able to say farewell at a packed Hawthorns and receive the ovation he deserves. Hopefully, we can see that happen at some future point.

“But for now, Chris should know he has the admiration and appreciation of everyone at the Club for his contribution.”

