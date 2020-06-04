Wigan Athletic’s Jamal Lowe has told Wigan Today that he felt no hesitancy about returning to training.

Last Monday, football teams in the Sky Bet Championship started training again though under strict social distancing rules. However, things have been changing again with the EFL confirming on Wednesday that teams will be allowed to resume contact training. This is all part of Project Restart with the Championship hoping to get the season going again on June 20th.

Even though every player and staff member in the Championship is getting tested twice for the Coronavirus, there have been reports some players are uneasy at the news of returning. They are concerned that they might end up catching the virus, something the league has been working hard on to address. One of the players not concerned about that is Lowe. He has said to local media that he was not hesitant at all about returning to training.

Lowe said: “There hasn’t really been any hesitancy in returning for me. The club have been great so far in explaining all the measures in place, how things will work and the procedures.

“From the first day back, it was easy to see you’re not really at risk with the way training is at the moment.

“We have three or four massive pitches, we’re spread out and you almost have your own set of balls, within the group of four you’re in, with one coach.

“I’m not sure a positive result within our team will be something that makes everyone panic, but I can only speak for myself.

“You have to remember a lot of people have got the virus who had no symptoms and been fine.

“The bigger issue with it is where you take the virus, because you don’t want to harm anyone else and spread to anyone whom it may have serious effects on.”

Would you be hesitant training with team mates?