Although no official date has been set for the League Two playoffs, Exeter City, Cheltenham Town, Colchester United and Northampton Town are all beginning to make preparations for when that time comes. Despite form totally going out of the window, one team always goes into the playoffs as the favourites and one the underdogs. Talking to the Northampton Chronicle, Northampton Town Chairman Kelvin Thomas believes his side go into the playoffs as ‘underdogs’

It has been an interesting season for Northampton Town. Throughout the season they have lacked consistency. They have given out and received some drubbings this season. Generally, The Cobblers have played better against sides at the top of the league. They have beaten each of the top three in the league at least once this season, including a thumping 4-0 victory against second-placed Crewe Alexandra. However, they have come unstuck against teams at the wrong end of the table. In their last game, they were beaten by bottom-half-of-the-table side, Walsall.

Despite their inconsistency, Northampton Town currently occupies the final playoff place, and marginally stayed in ahead of Port Vale, following the PPG calculation. When a date is set, they will be battling it out against 4th place Cheltenham Town. The Robins were division’s form team and had won six of their past seven games when the season was called to a sudden halt.

Northampton chair Thomas knows The Cobblers will be up against the ‘favourites’. “Do we go into them as favourites? I don’t think so. I think we go in as underdogs. Cheltenham had a decent little run of results before the season was suspended and I think they felt they should be going up automatically rather than having to take part in the play-offs. So I think they’ll be favourites and they’ll consider themselves favourites in this game too, but we have to stand up and be counted on the pitch like we have done all season.”

With the players returning to contact training today, they will all be focussed and ready for the task ahead. They will be looking to return to League One at the third time of asking following their relegation in 2018.