Sheffield Wednesday fans have reacted to the news that Joey Pelupessy has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

It was reported yesterday that the Owls would be offering the Dutchman a new deal. With Wednesday already cutting the size of their wage bill and Pelupessy just being a squad player, many expected that he would be one of the players released at the end of his contract this summer. The only notable thing about him was that he was the only permanent signing by former head coach Jos Luhukay, someone often regarded as the worst Wednesday manager in recent history.

The rumours from yesterday were not warmly received by the fans, with many hoping that they wouldn’t end up being true. Unfortunately for them, it did end up being true. Alongside the contract renewals of Osaze Urhoghide and Matt Penney, Pelupessy was confirmed to have signed a one-year contract earlier today.

As you would expect, Sheffield Wednesday fans haven’t been reacting very well to this news. For the most part, Wednesday fans have been sending gifs and pictures to the club expressing their dismay at the news.

Of course, some were just plain angry and wanted to make sure the club knew. He’s not performed well at times and many were keen for him to be released.

It is worth mentioning that not everyone is angry about Pelupessy signing a new contract. Some think that the Dutchman staying is good news and that this is a smart move.

