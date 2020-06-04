Sheffield Wednesday’s Joey Pelupessy has signed a new one-year contract extension with the club as confirmed by their official website.

It was reported yesterday that Pelupessy was going to sign a new deal with the Owls. This was not received warmly by many of the club’s fans. While he has never been outright terrible in a Wednesday shirt, he has never impressed either. He has often been anonymous in the midfield for Wednesday and with fans hoping for a squad overhaul in the summer, many hoped he would be released at the end of his contract this summer.

But Pelupessy is a known quantity and with there being a lot of uncertainty revolving around the availability of players this summer, a move to sign Pelupessy to a longer deal was welcomed in some quarters. And so they will be very happy to see that the Dutchman has signed a new deal which will keep him at Hillsborough for another year.

This was Pelupessy’s first time in England after a career which had kept him in his native Netherlands. The 27-year-old midfielder came through the Twente youth system though he only made three league appearances for them before moving onto Heracles Almelo. Over his four years at the club he’d become a fan favourite which helped him to become their club captain. In January 2018, he completed a move to Sheffield Wednesday and would become the only permanent signing of the Jos Luhukay era. And now he’ll be part of the team for another year after penning this new contract.

